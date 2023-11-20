Limpopo Ackermans staff held hostage, cellphones stolen during brazen robbery at Elim Plaza

Police at Waterval, under Vhembe District in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for people who robbed an Ackermans shop at Elim Plaza. The brazen robbery happened on Sunday, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

He said the South African Police Service (SAPS) is appealing to community members to assist in providing information that can lead to the arrest of the robbers. “Preliminary reports indicate that the suspects went into the shop, pretending to be customers. They then threatened the employees with firearms and held them hostage while ransacking the shop,” said Mashaba. Robbers got away with an undisclosed number of cellphones following a brazen robbery at Ackermans shop at Elim Plaza in Limpopo. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane “The suspects robbed the shop of an undisclosed number of cellphones and fled the scene in a white Toyota Etios with an unknown registration number.”

He said police have opened a case of business robbery and the investigation team is working “tirelessly around the clock” to trace the robbers. Mashaba appealed to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or My SAPS App. “Informants may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with confidentiality. Police investigation continues,” he said.