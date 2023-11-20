Limpopo Ackermans staff held hostage, cellphones stolen during brazen robbery at Elim Plaza

Police at Waterval, under Vhembe District in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for people who robbed an Ackermans shop at Elim Plaza.
The brazen robbery happened on Sunday, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.
He said the South African Police Service (SAPS) is appealing to community members to assist in providing information that can lead to the arrest of the robbers.
“Preliminary reports indicate that the suspects went into the shop, pretending to be customers. They then threatened the employees with firearms and held them hostage while ransacking the shop,” said Mashaba.
“The suspects robbed the shop of an undisclosed number of cellphones and fled the scene in a white Toyota Etios with an unknown registration number.”
He said police have opened a case of business robbery and the investigation team is working “tirelessly around the clock” to trace the robbers.
Mashaba appealed to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or My SAPS App.
“Informants may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with confidentiality. Police investigation continues,” he said.
Last month, IOL reported that police in Limpopo issued a warning to shop owners to exercise vigilance, after the Tafelkop Mall was robbed by a group of armed people purporting to be police officers, dressed as members of the SAPS.
“In the incident that took place in Tafelkop Mall under the Motetema policing precinct on Thursday, October 26, a group of suspects disguised as police officers, arrived at the mall driving in a white VW Polo Classic and flashing blue lights,” said Mashaba at the time.
IOL