Mall robbed by armed group in “full police uniform and a vehicle with flashing blue lights”

Limpopo police issued a warning to shop owners to exercise vigilance, after the Tafelkop Mall was robbed by a group of armed people purporting to be police officers, dressed as members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). “In the recent incident that took place in Tafelkop Mall under the Motetema policing precinct on Thursday, October 26, a group of suspects disguised as police officers, arrived at the mall driving in a white VW Polo Classic and flashing blue lights,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“The armed suspects were allegedly dressed in full police uniform and instructed the security officers on duty to allow them access to the premises to conduct crime prevention duties and also monitor cameras at the control room,” Mashaba said. “They then robbed victims of cellphones, two-way radios and an official jacket.” The Tafelkop Mall in Limpopo was robbed by a group of armed people dressed in police uniform. Photo: Tafelkop Mall/Facebook Police were alerted to the robbery but the robbers had already fled the scene.

When police officers arrived, they found one SAPS reflector jacket that was left at the scene. The SAPS in Limpopo conceded that there are intensified high-density operations across the province being conducted by police officers derived from various police units such as visible policing, detectives, counterfeit and contraband task teams. “Bear in mind that police officials attached to the detectives in the SAPS are working in normal private clothes and do not wear name tags,” said Mashaba.

“If shop owners have any suspicions, they have the right to ask official to identify himself or herself by showing off their appointment cards, which must be carried by each and every police official which executing their duties.” He said the police integrated units are focusing on counterfeit products, contraband and expired food sold at spaza shops and supermarkets throughout the province. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has warned businesses to be wary of the bogus police officers.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “These imposters are not affiliated with law enforcement authorities and may attempt to gain access to business premises or request sensitive information,” she said. “We urge all shop owners to verify the credentials of anyone claiming to be a police officer and report any suspicious activity to the local police station immediately,” said Hadebe. “Your safety and security are our top priorities, and we are actively investigating these incidents of criminals that are hellbent on tarnishing the image of the police.”