Limpopo boy filmed in sex act with cop mom sent to place of safety

A young boy has been sent to a place of safety and is undergoing counselling after a video of him being coerced into having sex with his police officer mother went viral on social media this week. Police have since confirmed that the woman in the clip is the boy’s mother and he was 10 years old at the time of the incident.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said after becoming aware of the video, the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit was tasked with investigating the incident. “The woman was apprehended and the child was taken to a place of safety,” he said. In the video, the woman can be seen lying naked on a bed. The camera then shows a young boy, also naked, holding the woman’s thighs.

The woman tells the boy to get on top of her and continues to encourage the boy despite him telling her that he does not know how to do it. “The case of rape of a minor child with additional charges of creating and distributing child pornographic material and sexual grooming of a child was opened on Friday, 20 January, 2023 and the suspect was arrested on the same day,” Mojapelo said. He explained that internal police processes have begun and will run concurrently with an investigation launched by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Calling the act “deplorable”, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, said the woman allegedly committed the crime when she was still in the employ of the police and should have known better. Mojapelo said the suspect, aged 40, appeared in Marble Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 23 and was remanded in custody until January 30. “The child has been removed to a place of safety where he will be given psychological treatment and assistance.

