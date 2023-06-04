Limpopo businessman kidnapped at his filling station, bundled into black VW Golf 7

Pretoria - Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for perpetrators who allegedly kidnapped a well-known businessman in Burgersfort. “It is reported that the businessman was at one of his filling stations when the incident occurred in Burgersfort on Friday at about 7.30pm,” provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

“According to the information available at this stage, a taxi driver was confronted and a firearm was pointed at him by unknown male suspect who demanded car keys, while the five unknown male suspects accosted the businessman.” The assailants subsequently forced the businessman into a black Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI. Police said the Volkswagen Golf drove away from the scene, followed by a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle with registration number 786 AGM L.

In another incident, police in Limpopo said armed assailants purporting to be police in the same area of Burgersfort went to a rental house and hijacked a Mercedes-Benz from a tenant. “Police were notified of these incidents. The police reported that the earliest stage of the investigations came up with the recovery of a hijacked silver Mercedes-Benz, which was abandoned around Bothashoek village and a rifle, an LM5, with 25 live ammunitions dropped in the bushes,” said Ledwaba. “A team comprising members of the Organised Crime Investigation Unit, together with the station detectives as well as members of the Crime Intelligence Unit are hard on the heels of the suspects and are also investigating cases of kidnapping, pointing of firearm and car hijacking as well as impersonating a police officer.”

Police in Limpopo have appealed for help tracking down the assailants. “Anyone with information regarding the incident that can assist to reunite the man with his family and also to arrest the suspects should contact the investigating officers, Lieutenant-Colonel Ndou at 082 807 2666 or Captain Mogotlane at 082 451 7232, alternatively, report to the nearest police station, call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or forward it to My SAPS App. Earlier, police at Ohrigstad in the Sekhukhune District said they had launched a massive manhunt for perpetrators who attacked and murdered a prominent businesswoman and her family member at a hotel outside the small town. Ledwaba said the incident happened on Saturday after 1pm.

“According to the information received, police were alerted to an incident which suggested that there was trouble in the premises. On their arrival at the scene, they found the burnt bodies of a white male and female inside two different houses,” said Ledwaba. Police said the deceased were aged 77 and 73. “According to the information received, one African male, wearing a balaclava was seen fleeing the scene.