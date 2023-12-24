Limpopo cops arrest Nigerian man for allegedly distributing drugs in Polokwane

A 34-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs at his home in Flora Park, Polokwane. “The members of provincial organized crime (unit) received information about a Nigerian male national in possession of drugs at his residence in Wisteria Street, Flora Park. They drove to the said address and found the suspect packaging drugs,” Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo said.

The man was immediately arrested. The following (items) were confiscated during the arrest: seven big plastics containing heroin, 18 sachets of crystal meth, and 15 tablets of mandrax with an estimated street value of around R75,000,” said Mashaba. Police in Limpopo have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly distributing drugs in Flora Park, Polokwane. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the 34-year-old, and saluted the police's “diligent efforts to get drugs off the streets in this province”.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, on charges of possession and dealing in drugs. Last month, police arrested a 56-year-old man after he allegedly purchased a consignment of drugs in Pretoria, and was heading to Limpopo to distribute the contraband. At the time, Mashaba said the 56-year-old was intercepted and arrested by members of the SA Police Service organised crime unit, and was charged for possession of drugs.

“Police received information about the suspect who was in possession of drugs while travelling from Pretoria, Gauteng province, after he had purchased them with the intention to distribute in Limpopo province,” said Mashaba. “The police reacted swiftly, started locating the suspect and spotted him between McKenzie and Radium R101 public road,” he said. “The suspect was found in possession of loose sachets containing heroine drugs with an estimated street value of R12,000 and he was arrested on the spot.”