Limpopo court interpreter sentenced to eight years imprisonment for corruption

A greedy and corrupt court interpreter in Limpopo has been sentenced for demanding money from the complainants as a form of gratification to make their cases disappear. Baldwin Nevondwe, 42, was found guilty and sentenced on two separate cases of corruption by the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

On October 27, 2016, Nevondwe, who was employed as an interpreter at Tshitale Magistrates' Court, demanded R500 from the complainant, who was arrested for intimidation, in order to make the case disappear, although it was withdrawn by the court. “The complainant managed to give him R300, but Nevondwe kept on demanding the outstanding R200 until the matter was reported to the Polokwane-based Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation,” Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke said. Maluleke added that the accused was arrested immediately after receiving the outstanding R200. Nevondwe was out on bail until he was convicted and sentenced to eight years of imprisonment, two of which were suspended for five years.

In another separate but similar case, Nevondwe, in his official capacity as the court interpreter, demanded gratification from the complainant, who was arrested for possession of dagga. "The complainant was fined R400 by the court, but Nevondwe demanded R1,200, which he paid. "The complainant was surprised when Nevondwe gave him a receipt indicating that he paid R400 instead of R1,200 and he decided to report the matter to the police," Maluleke said.