Limpopo girl raped while on her way home from buying medication for her mother

Police at Levubu, in Limpopo have launched a manhunt after the rape of a 15-year-old girl that took place at Tshakhuma, next to Tshiemuemu Secondary school. The girl was raped on Saturday, while she was on an errand to buy medication for her mother.

“According to police reports, the victim departed her residence at Tshakhuma Masire village to purchase medication for her mother in Tshakhuma market pharmacy,” Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. After a few hours, her mother called her cellphone, but she did not respond. “Reports indicate that suddenly, the mother of the victim received a phone call from a local pastor who told her that he had found her daughter walking alone and crying on the street,” said Ledwaba.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim bought medication and boarded a minibus to go home.” The minibus taxi she boarded was reportedly occupied by four men, who then drove in the wrong direction until they stopped next to Tshiemuemu Secondary School. “Afterwards, the suspects took the victim to nearby bushes, and she was raped by one of the suspects. The victim was later released, and the suspects drove off afterwards,” said Ledwaba.

“A manhunt has since been launched for their arrest.” Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has condemned the incident and further tasked the team of investigators to trace and arrest the wanted men. Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for four men after a 15-year-old girl was raped on Saturday. File Picture The police appealed to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or My SAPS App.

Police investigations are continuing. In December, IOL reported that a 15-year-old girl was gang-raped at Dan village in the Mopani District. “According to police report, the victim who is a resident at Muhlaba Cross village visited her aunt at Dan village. While sitting outside the house with her cousin, they were approached by three unknown males who forcefully took the 15-year-old inside the house and undressed her,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba at the time.