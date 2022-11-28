Limpopo learner, 20, fatally stabbed after allegedly sneaking out of matric exams camp

Pretoria – Police in Mahwelereng, outside Mokopane, have launched a manhunt for the suspect(s) who murdered a 20-year-old Grade 12 learner. The body of the learner was found with several stab wounds behind one of the blocks inside school premises at Ben Hlogwane Secondary School on Sunday morning.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the victim was part of a group of learners doing camping classes in preparation for the examinations. He reportedly sneaked out yesterday, Saturday, 26 November, 2022, and that the guardians at school were looking for him but could not find him,” police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “Further probe conducted at the scene point to a possibility that the victim might have been stabbed somewhere and thereafter ran towards the school and collapsed behind one of the blocks in the school premises.” Police said the deceased was identified as Phillimon Mkomo from Tshamahansi village in Mahwelereng policing area.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” condemned the incident and appealed to community members with information to inform the police. “Anyone with information may contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Munzhedzi Patrick Bebeda on 083 721 8652, the nearest police station on 08600 10111 or My SAPS App,” the police said. In May, a 17-year-old “child” was arrested a day after he allegedly killed an elderly woman, 85, at Kuranta village under the Mokwakwaila policing area in Bolobedu.

The slain woman’s body was found with “gruesome stab wounds” in her house. IOL