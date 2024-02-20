Limpopo man kidnapped, brutally murdered while accompanying a woman to relieve herself in bushes

Police in Dennilton, in the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo, have launched an extensive manhunt for unknown suspects who kidnapped and murdered a 29-year-old man. The man was murdered at around midnight on Sunday, while he had accompanied a woman to relieve herself in bushes, according Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“It is alleged that the victim was with a female companion on Sunday night, February 18, at about 11pm at a food outlet in Moteti village when the woman requested the victim to accompany her to the nearby bushes as she was pressed,” said Ledwaba. While the pair was in the bushes, they were accosted by an unknown armed man, who fired a random shot in their direction. Police said the 29-year-old man tried to fight back, while the woman screamed for help.

At that moment, another assailant emerged “from nowhere”, driving a blue Toyota Etios without registration numbers. The assailants forced the victim into the Toyota Etios and the vehicle sped off. Police were notified of the incident, and a manhunt for the kidnapped man ensued.

“The body of the victim, with gunshot wounds was discovered the following morning (on Monday) at about 7am, not far from where he was kidnapped, on the gravel road at Waalkraal,” said Ledwaba. The deceased man has been identified by police as Jeffrey Sipho Diphofa. During investigation, two spent cartridges and one live round of ammunition were discovered at the scene.