Limpopo police seize R9 million worth of illicit cigarettes

Police in Limpopo have launched manhunt for two suspects after they seized R9 million worth of illicit cigarettes on Thursday. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the seizure was conducted by members of the Vhembe District Cross Border Task Team at 4.15am in Makhado.

“Police were performing crime prevention duties when they spotted a suspicious white Isuzu truck with Gauteng registration numbers driving at a high speed along Tshipise and suddenly drove towards the Nzhelele Dam gravel road. “The members gave chase until they managed to stop the truck on the N1 road next to the Mutumba River,” Ledwaba said. The R9 million worth of illicit cigarettes were uncovered in this truck. Photo: SAPS He said the two occupants of the truck managed to jump from the vehicle and evade arrest.

“The two occupants managed to jump from the vehicle and evaded arrest. The truck was searched and 368 master boxes of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes were found loaded into the truck. They were confiscated as well as the truck,” Ledwaba said. The Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has lauded the task team for their swift response. “Our ongoing efforts to tackle the illicit trade in tobacco products within our community are paying off and we remain committed to addressing this issue head-on. The swift action of this team of members is also highly commendable.

“A manhunt for the individuals involved in the distribution and sale of these illicit cigarettes is now under way. Police are determined to bring those responsible to justice,” Hadebe said. Police urge anyone with information on the suspects to contact Colonel Bez Bezuidenhout on 082 414 8474 or the Crime Stop hotline number on 08600 10111 or visit the nearest police station. [email protected]