Man arrested before delivering illicit cigarettes and skin lightening creams in Giyani

A 34-year-old man, arrested for possessing illicit cigarettes and illegal skin-lightening creams, is expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the man, a foreign national was arrested on Tuesday at Giyani.

“Mopani task team members received information about a white Toyota Hilux bakkie with Mpumalanga province registration numbers, fully loaded with illicit cigarettes and illegal skin creams spotted parked in a certain house around Giyani,” said Ledwaba. The consignment about to be delivered to local shops. A 34-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court today after he was arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes and skin lightening creams in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS “The police acted swiftly on the information given. Upon arrival at the house, they found a bakkie matching the description idling, with one occupant,” said Ledwaba.

A 34-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court today after he was arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes and skin lightening creams in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS “They (police) requested to search the motor vehicle, and found illicit cigarettes and illegal skin creams with an estimated street value of R150,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash in the vehicle.” A 34-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court today after he was arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes and skin lightening creams in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS The man seated in the vehicle was arrested, and his motor vehicle was confiscated. Provincial police commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the police officers who arrested the 34-year-old man, and recovered the illicit goods.

The bakkie used by the 34-year-old man who was delivering the illicit cigarettes and skin lightening creams in Limpopo was also seized by police. Photo: SAPS Last year, a 36-year-old Namibian national, Amos Shaanika Liyambo appeared before the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court, in the North West province, on a charge of possession of counterfeit goods valued at almost R8 million. Liyambo was arrested after members of North West border policing, Potchefstroom and Rustenburg mounted units, vehicle crime investigation unit (VCIU) Mahikeng and Zeerust K9 Unit stopped and searched a white Scania R460 truck at the searching point at Skilpadshek port of entry. At the time, police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the truck driver was requested to produce valid documentation for the cargo, but he allegedly failed to do so and was subsequently arrested.