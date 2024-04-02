Limpopo teenage girl allegedly murdered her 27-year-old brother and went to inform police

Police at Giyani, in Limpopo, have arrested a 19-year-old girl in connection with the brutal murder of her 27-year-old brother. The murder incident happened on Saturday, at Giyani’s Homu section in the morning.

“According to police reports, the suspect (the sister) went to the police station and reported that she stabbed her brother with a sharp object,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “Police rushed to the vicinity and upon arrival, found a lifeless body of a 27-year-old brother on the ground, in a pool of blood. The deceased sustained stab wounds on the upper body and was covered with a blanket.” A 19-year-old Limpopo girl was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her 27-year-old brother to death, after assaulting him. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya Preliminary police investigations have revealed that an argument erupted between the siblings, and it resulted in the brother being assaulted by his teenage sister.

“The suspect took out a sharp object and stabbed her brother on the chest and he instantly lost his life at the scene,” said Ledwaba. “The suspect is expected to appear before the Giyani Magistrate’s Court soon, facing a charge of murder. Police investigations are continuing.” In December, IOL reported that another 19-year-old Limpopo girl was arrested for the brutal murder of her 60-year-old father.

The teenager was arrested at Rooerfontein village outside Giyani, in the Mopani District. “The police received a report of a family fighting on Wednesday, November 29 at about 9.30pm from a person who reported from Rooerfontein village,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. “Upon arrival of the police at the crime scene, they discovered a lifeless body of a male person having stab wounds on his back, and on the right hand. He was identified by his wife as Edward Frank Ralekgokgo, aged 60.”