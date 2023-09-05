Limpopo traffic cop accused of murdering his TUT student girlfriend, to apply for bail

A Limpopo traffic officer who is alleged to have murdered his 26-year-old girlfriend has appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court. Kabelo Peter Duba, 34, is alleged to have murdered Kedidimetse Moche last month.

Moche, 26, was a student at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) based at the Polokwane campus. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Duba appeared in court on Monday, however, the matter has been postponed. Duba faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as theft for stealing his girlfriend’s cell phone, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

Duba is attached to the Polokwane Provincial Traffic Department. He was arrested on August 24, at his homestead in Penina Park in Polokwane by members of the Provincial Murder and Robbery and Tracking Team. “He was positively linked to the incident in which the body of an unknown woman was found under a bridge in Chuenespoort in Lebowakgomo policing precinct on August 17.

“During the arrest, police recovered an unlicensed firearm with ammunition as well as other exhibits. The woman was later identified as 26-year-old Kedidimetse Moche,” Ledwaba said. During his appearance, Duba advised he would be applying for bail. The matter has been postponed for a formal bail application and further investigation until September 15.

In a separate incident last month, the Polokwane High Court convicted Kibi Josias Leboho, 36, of murdering his ex-fiancée, 29-year-old Tshepo Rakoma in the parking area of a supermarket on the corner of Grobler and Landdros Mare streets in Polokwane on May 6, 2021. Leboho was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, three years imprisonment for the possession of an illegal firearm, and one-year direct imprisonment for the illegal possession of ammunition. [email protected]