Taxi driver who murdered his girlfriend in a Polokwane parking lot sentenced

A taxi driver convicted for the murder of his ex-fiancée has been sentenced in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo. Kibi Josias Leboho, 36, was found guilty of murdering 29-year-old Tshepo Rakoma in the parking area of a supermarket on the corner of Grobler and Landdros Mare streets in Polokwane on May 6, 2021.

On the day of the incident, Leboho arrived at the shopping centre where an argument broke out between the two. He took out a firearm and shot Rakoma several times. She died at the scene. Leboho then made his way to the third floor of the building and threatened to commit suicide. However, police negotiators managed to convince him otherwise and he was subsequently arrested.

During the criminal trial, Leboho told the court he was at the scene to assist the mother of his children and that Rakoma was killed by an unknown individual. State Prosecutor, advocate Malebo Maleka submitted that Leboho could have abandoned his plan to kill Rakoma, as there was ample opportunity to do so, instead, he went ahead and this proved premeditation. Maleka further submitted that just because a dowry was paid by Leboho for the victim, it did not mean she was his property. She called for the court to sentence Leboho to life imprisonment.

Maleka submitted Leboho showed no remorse throughout the court proceedings. Delivering his sentence, Judge Griet Muller said the crime was premeditated and it was a family tragedy. He said the family would never be able to see their daughter again because of the actions of Leboho and further stated there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.