Limpopo woman, 20, in court for allegedly killing boyfriend in violent attack

A 20-year-old woman is on Friday expected to appear before the Magatle Periodical Court in Limpopo for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death with a knife. The murder happened on Wednesday night at Khureng Village in the Magatle policing precinct.

“The 32-year-old victim arrived at his home at about 9pm, bleeding and seriously injured,” according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “He then informed his family that he was stabbed by his girlfriend. An ambulance was summoned and the victim was transported to the nearby hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries.” Police were alerted to the incident and upon arrival, they opened a case of murder and commenced with investigations.

A 20-year-old woman will appear in court for allegedly murdering her boyfriend aged 32 in Limpopo. File Picture: Se-Anne Rall The 20-year-old woman was tracked down and arrested by the police in the early hours of Thursday. “The police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the brutal act but domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial Police Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident.

She appealed to community members to use lawful means when dealing with relationship challenges. Earlier this year, police in Limpopo expressed concern about the rampant acts of gender-based violence, in which several people were killed “in the most gruesome way” following apparent domestic disputes in the province. Limpopo police said in some instances, people accused of being the perpetrators of crimes in the province are killed through acts of vigilantism in the communities.

In September, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that almost 200,000 people have been killed in South Africa in the last decade. Police Minister Bheki Cele. File Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) The statistics showed that the murder rate was increasing every year. Cele said there were 16,000 people that were killed in 2013, but last year more than 25,000 people were killed.