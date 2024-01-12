Follow IOL’s blow-by-blow account of Israel’s defence against the claims below. WATCH: Day two of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing into claims of genocide brought by South Africa against Israel Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take action during the hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a genocide complaint from South Africa over Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip. Picture: Koen van Weel / ANP MAG / ANP via AFP 11h37: Israel's lead counsel Malcolm Shaw is going to argue prima facie jurisdiction over the rights that South Africa's request seeks to protect.

Shaw calls the October 7 attack "the real genocide in this situation”. “Israel has the right to defend itself in line with humanitarian law.” Shaw’s arguments are currently focused on proving there is no “dispute” between Israel and South Africa regarding the Genocide Convention, instead calling it a “unispute”. “I’ve lost a page.” - Shaw chuckles, shuffling his papers. “It is not easy to determine whether a prima facie case exists. There has to be something tangible in the provisions in question,” Shaw says.

The actions of a IDF solider cannot reflect policy, says Shaw after South Africa on Thursday argued that IDF soliders are taking orders in terms of genocidal intent. Shaw reiterates that the attacks are for Hamas and not civilians. Israel's Legal Counselor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tal Becker, lawyer Malcolm Shaw, and Gilad Noam, Deputy Attorney-General for International Affairs, attend the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Picture: Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP 11h07: Day 2 at the International Court of Justice in The Hague has begun. Today, we hear the Israeli State's case. First on the stand is Israel's co-agent Tal Becker addressing the court.

Becker tells the court that given the Jewish peoples history, it's not surprising why Israel was one of the first to sign the Genocide Convention. He says this is a war where Israel is defending itself against Hamas, Palestinian Jihad and other terrorist groups. "The civilians suffering in this war, like all wars, is tragic and heartbreaking," he says. Becker says Israel is defending itself in a war it did not start or want.

Becker, on behalf of Israel, tells the court that South Africa has put before the court a profoundly distorted factual an legal picture. The entirely of its case hinges on a deliberately curated, decontextualised and manipulative description of the reality of current hostilities. Becker talks about the Hamas attack on October 7. He says over 20 Israeli spaces were invaded describing the attack as "wholesale massacre, mutilation, rape and abduction" of as many Israeli citizens. Becker reports that 1200 people were butchered that day, more than 5500 maimed and 240 hostages abducted including infants, entire families and holocaust survivors. Some of the surviving families of those who were attacked on that day are present in the The Hague currently, Becker says.

Becker, who is delivering the opening remarks of the Israeli State's case at the ICJ, says Israel has the inherent right to take all legitimate measures to defend its citizens and secure the release of the hostages taken in the October 7 attack. He says South Africa's request to indicate a provisional measure to suspend its military operation amounts to an attempt to deny Israel its ability to meet its obligation to defend its citizens. Becker now accuses South Africa of enjoying close relations with Hamas. He says these relations continued unabated even after October 7.

A slideshow of images of hostages and those attacked by Hamas was played in the ICJ. Becker says South Africa has treated these hostages as an "afterthought". The Government of the State of Israel is represented by: Mr Gilad Noam, Deputy Attorney General for International Law, Ministry of Justice of the State of Israel, Mr Tal Becker, Legal Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel,

