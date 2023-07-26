‘Long-standing disputes’ could have led to shooting that left four Port Shepstone taxi drivers dead

Following the brutal killing of four taxi drivers on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, the KZN member of the executive committee for transport, Sipho Hlomuka called for increased deployment of law enforcement to ensure visibility and safety of commuters. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said it is alleged that on Tuesday afternoon, unknown gunmen approached a taxi and opened fire on the occupants.

“Four of the occupants died as a result of the shooting, whilst a further four were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds.” Naicker said the motive for the shooting is unknown and is subject to a police investigation. “Detectives are investigating four counts of murder and four of attempted murder.”

The transport department said it is aware of a long-standing dispute involving taxi associations operating between Port Shepstone and the Eastern Cape. “There is currently an ongoing court matter around disputes of these associations,” the department said. MEC Hlomuka has appealed to the police and all other law enforcement agencies to increase their deployment and visibility to protect the lives of commuters in Port Shepstone.

"As government, we have always stated that there are various avenues to resolve conflict without resorting to violence,” said Hlomuka. “Violence has never resolved any conflict. Instead, innocent lives are lost. As government, we shall continue to encourage dialogue in order to reach any common understanding.” He said they have directed the police, Public Enforcement Unit from the Department of Transport and local traffic authorities to increase visibility and patrols within the premises of the taxi rank.