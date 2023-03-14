Two taxi drivers shot dead in separate hits near Philippi

Cape Town - The community of Heinz Park near Philippi woke to find two bodies following two separate shooting incidents early on Monday morning. The two dead men, both taxi drivers, were believed to be around 30 years old.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, the first incident happened at about 4am in New Eisleben Road, Heinz Park, where the assailants approached the taxi and fired several shots in the direction of the driver, who was hit in the head. The unknown victim managed to get out of the taxi but collapsed as he succumbed to the head wound he sustained. The second incident, in Marigold Street, Heinz Park, is estimated to have happened at about the same time. It is suspected a gunman opened fire on the driver of a taxi, hitting him multiple times in the face. He also succumbed to injuries sustained on the scene.

The motive appeared to be robbery as the personal belongings of the driver and the radio had been removed from the taxi. Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said the association had not had any reports about who the taxi drivers were. SAPS spokesperson Malcom Pojie said: “Samora Machel police are probing two murder cases following two separate incidents in the early hours today (yesterday) that had claimed the lives of two men, believed to be the drivers of taxis, both approximately 30 years old. Investigation is being done by the Samora Machel detectives, assisted by provincial detectives.”

In an unrelated incident, Delft police are investigating a murder following a shooting incident yesterday at about 8.25am on the corner of Symphony Way and Hindle Road, Delft, in which a man was shot dead. “Police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his face. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.