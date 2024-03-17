LOOK: Another Toyota Prado, hijacked in Gauteng, intercepted in Limpopo while on its way to Beitbridge border

Police in Limpopo have intercepted a white Toyota Prado which was hijacked in Gauteng last week, and arrested a 39-year-old man who was driving the popular sport utility vehicle (SUV). According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the driver was preparing to smuggle the SUV into neighbouring Zimbabwe, through the Beitbridge border post.

“In the early hours of March 15, (Friday), an intelligence-driven operation led by the South African Police Service's specialized anti-smuggling unit resulted in the successful arrest of a 39-year-old suspect linked to a cross-border smuggling ring,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “Information was received about the male suspect driving a Toyota Prado allegedly hijacked in Randfontein, Gauteng heading towards Polokwane.” Police in Limpopo have intercepted and arrested a 39-year-old man who was allegedly driving a hijacked Toyota Prado, with the aim of smuggling it into Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPS Ledwaba said the vehicle was intercepted along the N1 South road, next to the shell garage in the Westenburg policing area.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was hijacked on March 12 (Tuesday last week) and was meant to be smuggled into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border post,” said Ledwaba. “It was further established that the suspect is already facing a similar charge, after he was recently caught trying to smuggle a stolen motor vehicle into Mozambique through the Lebombo border post.” Police in Limpopo have intercepted and arrested a 39-year-old man who was allegedly driving a hijacked Toyota Prado, with the aim of smuggling it into Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPS Police said the arrested man is currently in custody, and is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and possession of fraudulent documents.

Further investigations are underway, and police said additional arrests have not been ruled out. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrested, saying that it sends a strong message to smugglers. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. File Picture “This arrest sends a strong message to individuals involved in smuggling and other forms of organized crime, that the SAPS, along with its partners, remain vigilant and committed to uphold the law.

“We will continue to disrupt the operations of criminal networks that threaten the economic stability and security of our country,” said Hadebe. Earlier this month, police in Limpopo arrested a 39-year-old man, after a high-speed vehicle chase, for possession of a hijacked Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle. A 39-year-old man, was arrested in Limpopo after a high-speed vehicle chase, for possession of a stolen Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle. Picture: SAPS The popular bakkie, charcoal in colour, was reported stolen in Gauteng, and was recovered on March 5.

“A 39-year-old male suspect was apprehended after a high-speed chase along the N1 bypass behind Peter Mokaba (Stadium), culminating in the suspect being cornered near R71 robots while driving a suspected stolen Ford Ranger Raptor, charcoal in colour,” said Ledwaba. “The vehicle in question was reported hijacked in Moffat View, Gauteng.” “Further investigations have revealed that the suspect is a frequent traveller across Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, allegedly involved in the transportation of stolen 4x4 vehicles.”

A 39-year-old man, was arrested in Limpopo earlier this month after a high-speed vehicle chase, for possession of a stolen Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle. Picture: SAPS Ledwaba to IOL that the Ford Ranger Raptor’s value is estimated at more than R1 million. Last month, IOL reported that police in Limpopo, through ongoing operations to crackdown on smuggling activities, had arrested two men and recovered a stolen Toyota Prado vehicle worth over R1 million. Two foreign nationals were arrested during the recovery of the SUV by members of the provincial tracking team, working jointly with private security companies.