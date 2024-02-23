PICS: Toyota Prado, hijacked in Pretoria, intercepted in Limpopo while being escorted to Zimbabwe

Limpopo police, through ongoing operations to crackdown on smuggling activities, have arrested two men and recovered a stolen vehicle worth over R1 million. The two foreign nationals were arrested on Thursday morning by members of the provincial tracking team, working jointly with private security companies.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the Toyota Prado sport utility vehicle was intercepted while on its way to be smuggled into neighbouring Zimbabwe, through the Beitbridge Border Post. “The vehicle was being escorted by another vehicle, using the N1 bypass next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane when police spotted them. They tried to stop the vehicles but the drivers sped off,” said Ledwaba. Police in Limpopo have arrested two men and recovered a white Toyota Prado which was hijacked earlier this week in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria. Picture: SAPS “The two suspects were subsequently nabbed along the R71 bypass following a car chase. The suspects also tried to run on foot but they were caught. The two suspects did not possess valid driver's licences.”

Police in Limpopo have arrested two men and recovered a white Toyota Prado which was hijacked earlier this week in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria. Picture: SAPS Preliminary police investigations revealed that the vehicle was hijacked on Monday in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said officers across the getaway province are weeding out smuggling of goods. Police in Limpopo have arrested two men and recovered a white Toyota Prado which was hijacked earlier this week in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria. Picture: SAPS “We are committed to root out the illegal smuggling of goods into and out of South Africa,” said Hadebe.

“Our dedicated units and relevant stakeholders will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.” The suspects aged 26 and 27 are facing charges of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, contravention of the Immigration Act, driving motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence and reckless and negligent driving. They two accused men are scheduled to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In November 2022, IOL reported that police in Limpopo intercepted a Toyota Prado vehicle, which was hijacked in Gauteng, while it was being driven towards Zimbabwe by a woman. A 39-year-old woman, was arrested in 2022 after she was possession of suspected stolen Toyota Prado. Picture: SAPS At the time, Ledwaba said the 39-year-old woman was arrested on the spot. “In ensuring that stolen or hijacked vehicles are not going through our borders, the ever-alert police officers intercepted and pulled over a Toyota Prado along the N1 road under Botlokwa policing area north of Polokwane on Wednesday, 9 November 2022, and arrested a 39-year-old female suspect,” Ledwaba said.