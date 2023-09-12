Look away: Cops allegedly offered R900 at liquor shop selling booze which expired seven months ago

Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly offered money to members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) who were about to impound liquor at his father’s liquor store. Spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the business was selling expired liquor.

“On Monday, September 11, in the Kempton Park area at 6pm, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department’s northern region task team and Kempton Park precinct officers arrested a male suspect, and expired liquor was seized,” said Thepa. “During the crime prevention operation, a concerned member of the public approached officers and informed them about a liquor store situated at the corner of West and Voortrekker that is selling expired alcohol.” Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers have arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly offered them R900 when they were about to confiscate expired liquor. Picture: EMPD Thepa said officers went to the premises and found around 1,000 litres of alcohol which was on sale, ranging from ciders and beers, displaying expiry dates which passed, in some instances, seven months ago.

“As EMPD officers were about to confiscate the expired beverages, a 19-year-old young man, who identified himself as the owner’s son, offered police officials R900 in cash to look the other way,” said Thepa. Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers have arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly offered them R900 when they were about to confiscate expired liquor. Picture: EMPD “The suspect, charged with bribery, was immediately handcuffed and taken to the Kempton Park police station. The expired alcohol was confiscated and booked in at the police station. The detained suspect is expected to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court soon.” Last week, an illegal meat processing business, which was operating in contravention of multiple City of Ekurhuleni municipal by-laws and environmental health laws, was closed down by the EMPD.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police raided a plot where sausage and boerewors were being produced amid severely unhygienic conditions. Picture: EMPD At the time, Thepa said officers responded to an anonymous complaint at a plot on Rooikat Street in the Petit area. The complaint flagged air pollution, unsound food production and the keeping of livestock. “Upon arrival, officers found a severe lack of proper hygiene practices, slaughtered animal intestines stored in a dug-up hole that resulted in a toxic odour outbreak, as well as no certification of acceptance, trading permit, and proper zoning to conduct such business on the premises,” said Thepa. Thepa said that when the officers investigated, they found that the business produced pork sausages and boerewors products, in contravention of multiple municipal by-laws and environmental health laws.