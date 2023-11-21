LOOK: Fish consignment from Nigeria at OR Tambo International Airport turns out to be eight kilogrammes of ‘date rape’ drugs

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has made a “major drug bust” at the OR Tambo International Airport cargo terminal, where more than eight kilogrammes of Rohypnol had arrived on a flight from Nigeria. Spokesperson for the BMA, Mmemme Mogotsi said 8.1 kilogrammes of Rohypnol drugs, commonly known as the "date rape drug” were found concealed in a consignment of dried fish.

In South Africa, the BMA said Rohypnol is classified as a Schedule 6 drug. The Wits University website, citing the US Department of Health and Human Services, states that Rohypnol is a drug which is commonly used as a date rape drug internationally, including in South Africa. Authorities at the OR Tambo International Airport have found more than eight kilogrammes of "date rape" drugs purported to be dried fish in a consignment from Nigeria. Picture: Border Management Authority “It is a powerful and dangerous drug sometimes used to assist sexual assault and rape. Date rape drugs are used on both females and males. It is used by perpetrators often at parties, raves, and clubs,” the Wits University warned students.

According to Mogotsi, the successful operation at the busy airport comprised of BMA officials, Customs officials of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAPHRA). Authorities at the OR Tambo International Airport have found more than eight kilogrammes of "date rape" drugs purported to be dried fish in a consignment from Nigeria. Picture: Border Management Authority “The operation uncovered the consignment which arrived in a flight from the Republic of Nigeria. A case is being registered with the South African Police Service,” she said. “The Border Management Authority is committed to maintaining border law enforcement with strict control measures in place to detect and prevent illegal activities.”

Meanwhile, commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato has saluted the officials involved in the “dynamic operation”. Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato. Picture: Supplied/BMA Additionally, the Wits University website highlights that the drugs can be slipped into a drink (spiking) by perpetrators quickly when the unsuspecting person is not looking. “It cannot be detected because it is tasteless and there is no the awareness of being drugged at the time. Within 30 minutes of being drugged, weakness and confusion occur, sometimes leading to loss of consciousness, but appearing drunk to others,” according to Wits.