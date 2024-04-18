LOOK: In just two days, hijacked Volkswagen Polo stripped to a shell at a house in Ekurhuleni

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) tactical response unit has arrested a 40-year-old man for possession of a hijacked Volkswagen Polo, in the Etwatwa area. Spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said when police officers pounced, the 40-year-old man was stripping the vehicle.

“The EMPD officers received information about a hijacked motor vehicle that was tracked down to the Emaphupheni section of Etwatwa. The information was followed up and the motor vehicle, which is a silver VW Polo hatchback, was found at a house on Reuben Street with one suspect, who was found in the process of stripping the motor vehicle,” said Thepa. “The vehicle was thoroughly checked, and it was discovered to be hijacked on Mabaso Street in Daveyton on Saturday night.” A 40-year-old man was arrested for possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo, in the Etwatwa area. Picture: EMPD Thepa said the arrested man insists he was not involved in the theft of the vehicle.

“The suspect alleges that he was asked by an unknown male to strip the vehicle. The suspect was arrested and detained at the Etwatwa police station while the vehicle was taken to Aeroton police yard, for safe keeping,” she said. A 40-year-old man was arrested for possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo, in the Etwatwa area. Picture: EMPD South Africans earlier this month woke up to the shocking news of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs, 24, being fatally shot during a hijacking incident on 14th Avenue in Honeydew, Joburg. Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was fatally shot during a hijacking incident in Honeydew, Joburg, before his stripped VW Golf 8 was traced to Soweto. Picture: Vehicle Trackers/X Following the brutal murder, Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni assigned a special SA Police Service (SAPS) task team to investigate and arrest the killers.

Gauteng police commissioner Major General Tommy Mthombeni. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers Days later, six men linked to the murder case made their first appearance before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the men have been identified as Ndumiso Moswane, Fernando Sive, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, Franky Xaba, Maredi Mphahlele and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu. The six men, believed to be part of a syndicate, were swiftly traced and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto. Fleurs’ car, a Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI, was found stripped.