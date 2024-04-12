Murdered Kaizer Chief defender Luke Fleurs tried to grab the car door as hijackers opened fire on him - court hears

Six men linked to the murder of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs made their first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the men have been identified as Ndumiso Moswane, Fernando Sive, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, Franky Xaba, Maredi Mphahlele and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu.

Fleurs, 24, was killed in a botched hijacking incident on 14th Avenue in Honeydew, Gauteng, on April 3. Police said he had been parked at a petrol station, waiting for a petrol attendant to attend to him, when he was approached by gun-toting robbers travelling in a white BMW 1 Series. Following the brutal murder, a special SAPS task-team was set up to investigate.

The six, believed to be part of a syndicate, were arrested in Soweto this week. Fleurs car, a VW Golf 8 GTI, was found stripped. According to NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, it is alleged Fleurs was at a filling station with three of his friends when he was allegedly approached by two males armed with firearms that had alighted from the BMW.

She said Fleurs friends were inside the shop at the filling station at the time. “They removed Fleurs and another occupant from his vehicle and immediately occupied the vehicle. “As they were driving off, Fleurs tried to grab the door and one of the alleged hijackers then fired at him.”