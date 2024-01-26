A 27-year-old woman who worked as a mine manager was fatally shot in Carolina on Thursday, as she was about to leave for work. Mpumalanga police are investigating the crime, according to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“The victim was about to leave for work when she was shot. At this stage, circumstances surrounding this shooting incident is still a mystery to be unfolded through investigation,” he said. Police as well as the paramedics in Carolina were alerted to the shooting incident and they rushed to the scene. “Upon arrival at the scene, the police found a white Toyota bakkie idling, whilst the victim was seated motionless on the driver's seat,” Mdhluli said.

A mine manager, aged 27, was shot dead in Carolina, Mpumalanga, when she was seated in a Toyota Hilux bakkie, about to drive to work. Picture: SAPS “The woman reportedly had bullet wounds on the upper body. She was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics at the scene.” Police are investigating the murder case. Mdhluli said the motive for the killing was unknown, and it was not clear whether any item was stolen during the shooting incident.

No one has been arrested so far. Police urged anyone with information that may lead to an arrest to call the Crime Stop number at 086-001-0111, send information via My SAPS App. “All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mdhluli.