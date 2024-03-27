LOOK: MK Party supporters cheer on Jacob Zuma ahead of name and logo court case

Hundreds of uMkhonto weSizwe Party supporters gathered outside the Durban High Court sitting at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday ahead of the court’s decision on whether the MK Party may use the MK logo and name. Dressed in full MK Party regalia, supporters cheered as Jacob Zuma alighted from his vehicle and entered the court room. Supports also cheered when former eThekwini Municipality mayor Zandile Gumede arrived at court, for her case in which she faces 21 charges pertaining to a Durban Solid Waste tender worth R300 million.

Speaking to IOL ahead of the court case, MK-backer Visvin Reddy, said this was another attempt by the African National Congress (ANC) to stop the MK Party from contesting the election.

"It's like a case of David and Goliath here. They are in power currently and the MK Party is a serous threat to the continued existence of the ANC. The fact of the matter is that the ANC has failed the people of this country in so many ways," Reddy said.

Nkosentsha Shezi, an ally of former president Zuma added that the party is defending its right to exist as a party and to defend its right of association.

“Yesterday we dealt them a heavy blow when we won the case where the ANC thought the Electoral Commission (IEC) would de-register the party. As a warning to the ANC, they cannot erase the idea that their time has come. MK is here to liberate the people, MK is here to take back the land,” Shezi said. Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party would not be at court if people did not take what did not belong to them. On Tuesday, the Johannesburg High Court slammed the ANC for failing to challenge the registration of the MK party within the required period.