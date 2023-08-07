Independent Online
Independent Online | News
Independent Online

Monday, August 7, 2023

LOOK: Police arrest 72 for public violence as taxi protests rock Cape Town

Police have arrested 72 people for public violence in Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 17m ago

Police have arrested 72 people on charges of public violence as protests continue in Cape Town.

So far, at least two people have been killed while several more have been injured and roads in and around the City blocked to traffic.

According to police, a motorist fired shots at people stoning vehicles on Airport Approach Road. In another incident, one person was killed on Borcherds Quarry Road, near the N2 highway. Police are investigating further.

At least four buses have been set alight on Monday.

The Cape Times have reported that eight drivers had been arrested in Mfuleni.

The United Kingdom has also issued a travel advisory for its citizens.

"Information about current strikes affecting Cape Town, which have the potential to turn violent and may impact multiple areas, including journeys to and from the airport," the advisory read.

In a statement, the City of Cape Town said thousands of commuters and residents were impacted by the protest.

On Saturday night, arson attacks were reported in Delft, Khayelitsha, and Nyanga, where, 12 City vehicles were set alight. The Western Cape Education Department said over 450,000 school pupils did not attend school on Monday.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeSAPSSantacoCape TownTaxisProtests