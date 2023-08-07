As ongoing taxi violence continues to wreak havoc across Cape Town, the City of Cape Town has advised of municipal services which have been affected. At the weekend, arson attacks were perpetrated in Delft, Khayelitsha, and Nyanga, where a total of 12 City vehicles were set alight.

It has urged residents in volatile areas that facilities will remain closed in the interest of the safety and security of staff and to prevent vandalism and attacks on infrastructure. Mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas the City remains committed to resolving the strike and call for calm. “Unfortunately, the minibus taxi industry has reneged on commitments to finding a peaceful resolution to the strike, which has seen an increase in disruption and violence early this morning (Monday), at the start of a new work week.

“It is absolutely tragic that thousands of households cannot earn a living and are prevented from commuting to work, and even to school, because of the sustained attacks on other public transport services across the city. There can be no discussion or negotiations for as long as the violence and intimidation continue,” Quintas said. Services affected: MyCiTi and Dial-a-Ride services: MyCiTI bus routes are being monitored, as well as areas where the Dial-a-Ride service operates.

The N2 Express service operating between the Civic Centre and Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha has been suspended until further notice. The 261 from Adderley station to Century City has been suspended until further notice. All other MyCiTi routes are operational at the moment, including Atlantis, Blaauwberg, Table View, and Century City; however, some routes operating close to or around Dunoon, Hout Bay, and Imizamo Yethu have some buses turning short as necessitated by the situation.

Buses and vehicles are being escorted by Law Enforcement in volatile areas and where incidents of violence have been reported. The City said as the situation continuously changes it will keep on suspending and reinstating operations, accordingly. It further reported six vehicles set alight at the Road Infrastructure Management (RIM) depot in Delft at about 9pm on Saturday.

Vehicles parked in front of the depot’s main building were torched. There was no damage to the building. Depot staff are being deployed, taking into account staff safety, and no walk-ins will be allowed at the Delft offices as the area remains volatile. Two vehicles were also set alight at the Nyanga RIM depot and four vehicles at the Khayelitsha RIM depot.

Urban waste management Waste collection services have been affected by the taxi violence, and the City has urged residents affected by this not to dump illegally, but instead to keep the waste on their property until it is safe for it to clear the backlog. Residents have also been encouraged to assist in cleaning the areas where possible and to report any illegal dumping at 0800 110077.

A reward ranging from R1,000 up to R5,000 could be received for the conviction or fine of a perpetrator. Water and sanitation services Staff from the water and sanitation directorate will only be able to attend to emergencies and low-risk areas.

All services to the growing number of hotspot areas have been temporarily withdrawn following the high levels of volatility. According to the City, there is a concerted effort to target City vehicles and significantly reduce the service capability of this directorate. It said a number of incidents relating to arson and vandalism have been reported, including the hijacking and setting alight of a sewer maintenance truck in Samora Machel, and the stoning of service vehicles in transit at various locations.

Staff executing their duties have also been threatened, and where possible staff arrangements have been made for teams to be escorted by security services. The City staff making use of public transport or their private vehicles have also been affected by the taxi unrest, and this has resulted in some depots having serious staff deficits, which hamper service delivery. It further stated that it could no longer guarantee services to informal settlements, which remain severely affected as its staff and contractors are unable to gain access to the areas.

Community Services and Health A number of clinics have been closed, and some are rendering emergency services only. The closed clinics are: All clinics in Khayelitsha, Bloekombos Clinic, Blue Downs Clinic, Crossroads 1 Clinic, Delft South Clinic, Dr Ivan Toms CDC, Driftsands Satellite Clinic, Gugulethu Clinic, Khayelitsha Environmental Health Office, Masincedane Clinic, Muizenberg Clinic, Mzamomhle Clinic, Nyanga Environmental Health Office, Philippi Clinic, Strandfontein Clinic, Wallacedene Clinic and Weltevreden Valley Clinic.

Residents are advised to postpone clinic visits in affected areas if possible or visit the nearest alternative health facility in the area. Clinics offering limited services: Bloekombos Clinic, Masiphumelele Clinic, Seawinds Clinic, and Vuyani Clinic. Library operations have also been affected, and the following areas have had their libraries closed down: Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Philippi East, Weltevreden, Mfuleni, Nyanga, Crossroads Scottsdene, Delft, and Eikendal.

Lotus River, Grassy Park, and Masiphumulele libraries are offering limited services. Rocklands, Belhar, and Lentegeur libraries are offering a drop-off service only, until further notice. Electricity services disrupted

Electricity services continue to be impacted in the metro south and south-east which include: Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain, Mfuleni, and Hout Bay. Some depots in the north are closed, including Langa, Joe Slovo, Heideveld, Manenberg, and Hanover Park. It should be noted that service disruptions in one area impact other areas as well. The City said its team is only deployed for emergency work if accompanied by law enforcement.

Customer offices: Limited services are available, and the following Customer Officers are closed: Fezeka, Belhar, Delft, Stocks and Stocks in Khayelitsha, as well as the Brackenfell Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC). [email protected]