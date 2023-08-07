The Western Cape department of health and wellness has announced the closure of several of its health facilities amid the ongoing taxi violence across the metropole and certain rural areas. Services at some health facilities have also been reduced across the region.

Chief of operations for the department, Dr Saadiq Kariem said on Monday morning many staff members were unable to get to work due to road closures and incidents of violence. “We remain committed to the safety of our staff who are caught in the middle of these incidents of violence and disruption. Certain facilities within the Metropole are closed today and community-based care to our vulnerable clients in these areas has unfortunately also been suspended until it is safe for our staff to go into them,” Dr Kariem said. “We are in regular communication with the Provincial Joint Operations Centre to monitor the safety of both our staff and patients. Unfortunately, we are again forced to operate at a reduced capacity within the Cape Metropole as well as certain rural areas,” he said.

The public is advised of the follow service implications due to taxi unrest: Central hospitals (Tygerberg, Red Cross and Groote Schuur hospitals) - Elective surgery remains postponed.

- Only emergency surgery will be conducted. - Outpatients are advised to only attend their appointments if it is safe to do so, but will experience longer waiting times. - Family members are encouraged to collect discharged patients if it is safe for them to do so.

Community health centres and clinics - Facilities in Phillipi, Nyanga, Crossroads, Nolungile, and Gugulethu have been closed. - Community-based care in these areas has also been suspended.

- Clients who have appointments at these facilities today (Monday) and Tuesday, are advised not to go to these facilities, as they will be closed. - Services at all other facilities will be available, but with limited capacity. Emergency Medical Services and forensic pathology services

- Access to red zone areas will only be possible with a law enforcement escort, resulting in possible delayed response. “We will continue to monitor the situation and keep our staff and the public informed of any changes to the provision of health care. We are thankful to our staff who again showed up with resilience, today (Monday) and over the weekend, as they continue to go beyond the call of duty in making sure we can provide health care to those in need,” Dr Kariem said. [email protected]