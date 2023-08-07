At least 35 people were arrested on Monday morning for violence associated with the taxi strike. Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said 27 of the arrests were made by law enforcement agencies in relation to the blockade of the N2. Eight taxi drivers were also arrested by police in Mfuleni.

“Numerous incidents have been reported, including four Golden Arrow buses torched, four private vehicles torched, two trucks torched at a City depot along Govan Mbeki Road, a City vehicle hijacked in Samora Machel as well as blockade by approximately 30 taxis on the N2 inbound at Borcherds Quarry,” he said. Smith added that metro police officers also came under fire but no injuries were reported. “There have also been clear attempts to target City staff and infrastructure, as witnessed by the murder of a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officer (Leap) officer in Nyanga on Friday evening, and the targeting of City vehicles since.