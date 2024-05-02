LOOK: Police officer and a businessman arrested for possession of pistols, assault rifle and 131 bullets

Two men aged 27 and 43 years have briefly appeared before the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on charges of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms with ammunition. The duo was arrested after multi-disciplinary law enforcement units including the public order police, organised crime investigation unit, and Waterberg flying squad unit received intelligence information about a maroon Toyota Yaris driving on the N1 highway outside Mokopane on Thursday.

The Toyota Yaris was occupied by two men, a 27-year-old businessman and a 43-year-old police sergeant. “The (police) team operationalised the information received and subsequently spotted the vehicle matching the description. The suspects were ultimately found in possession of two pistols, an assault rifle with three magazines and 131 live ammunition,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS When the two appeared in court, their case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms with ammunition was postponed to Thursday.

Police in Limpopo intercepted a maroon Toyota Yaris and arrested a police officer and a businessman for possession of an assault rifle, two pistols and numerous bullets. Picture: SAPS Police said the case was postponed for further investigations. “The two accused persons’ identity cannot be disclosed for security reasons. They were remanded in custody,” said Mashaba. In a separate incident, police in Limpopo have also arrested four men aged between 27 and 49 for unlawful possession of precious minerals at Ga-Selepe village, along R37 Road outside Burgersfort in the Sekhukhune District.