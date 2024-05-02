LOOK: Police officer and a businessman arrested for possession of pistols, assault rifle and 131 bullets

Two men aged 27 and 43 years have briefly appeared before the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on charges of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms with ammunition.
The duo was arrested after multi-disciplinary law enforcement units including the public order police, organised crime investigation unit, and Waterberg flying squad unit received intelligence information about a maroon Toyota Yaris driving on the N1 highway outside Mokopane on Thursday.
The Toyota Yaris was occupied by two men, a 27-year-old businessman and a 43-year-old police sergeant.
“The (police) team operationalised the information received and subsequently spotted the vehicle matching the description. The suspects were ultimately found in possession of two pistols, an assault rifle with three magazines and 131 live ammunition,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.
When the two appeared in court, their case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms with ammunition was postponed to Thursday.
Police said the case was postponed for further investigations.
“The two accused persons’ identity cannot be disclosed for security reasons. They were remanded in custody,” said Mashaba.
In a separate incident, police in Limpopo have also arrested four men aged between 27 and 49 for unlawful possession of precious minerals at Ga-Selepe village, along R37 Road outside Burgersfort in the Sekhukhune District.
“It is reported that the multi-disciplinary forces comprising the national intervention unit, public order police, tactical response team and members of the SA National Defence Force during the intelligence-driven Operation Vala Umgodi spotted a white MAN tipper truck with two blue trailers and a blue Suzuki vehicle with two full loads of chrome without proper documentation for transporting such minerals,” said Mashaba.
He said police have confiscated the maroon Toyota Yaris and the MAN truck with two trailers.
