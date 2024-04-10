LOOK: South African and Nigerian men arrested at Houghton Hotel in Joburg as cops seize drugs worth R800,000

Police in Joburg have arrested two men, a 48-year-old Nigerian national and a 43-year-old South African national, for allegedly dealing in drugs. Spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said on Monday, a joint operation was conducted by its tactical response unit and the Joburg-based Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

“The operation was based on information received about suspected drug dealing activities at the Houghton Hotel in Houghton. Upon arrival, the team identified the room of interest. The male occupant of the room was found in possession of approximately five kilogrammes of an illicit drug known as crystal meth,” said Fihla. “The occupant of the hotel room then identified another male individual, who was located in the hotel's restaurant. The hotel room was rented under this individual's name.” Two men, a 48-year-old Nigerian national and a 43-year-old South African national have been arrested for alleged drug dealing in Joburg. Picture: Supplied / JMPD The drugs seized during the raid were estimated to have a street value of approximately R800,000.

“The suspects, a 48-year-old Nigerian national and a 43-year-old South African were arrested and detained at Norwood SAPS,” said Fihla. “The success of this operation is a testament to the effectiveness of joint operations in combating drug-related crimes in our city. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of our residents.” Two men, a 48-year-old Nigerian national and a 43-year-old South African national have been arrested for alleged drug dealing in Joburg. Picture: Supplied / JMPD Earlier, IOL reported that a 39-year-old woman was arrested by the JMPD’s tactical response unit in connection with drug-related offences in the Brackendowns area of Alberton.