LOOK: Taxi driver caught with 50kg of heroin at Lebombo border

A 37-year-old Mozambican national is expected to appear in the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court soon after 50kg of heroin was found in the trailer of his taxi in Mpumalanga. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the drugs were found at the Lebombo Port of Entry on September 5, at around 1pm.

He said members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) who were working at the border were busy with routine duties when they stopped the white Toyota Quantum minibus with North West registration number plates. "The said vehicle, which carried commuters at the time was searched and it was during this period that members discovered the suspected drugs in the form of powder, concealed inside some plastic containers which were in a trailer pulled by the said kombi," Mdhluli said. "Members utilised apparatus to ascertain if the substance discovered was indeed drugs, before arresting the driver. The suspect was then charged with dealing in drugs."

The Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the taxi driver and applauded SAPS members for their continuous vigilance at the borders.

She also sent a stern warning to those who are thinking of attempting to take chances to smuggle through illicit items and said law enforcement agencies will continue to apprehend them so they will face the full might of the law. In July, police in Mpumalanga arrested a 49-year-old man during an operation where heroin bricks worth R75 million were confiscated from a truck travelling from neighbouring Mozambique.