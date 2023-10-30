Look: Three South African men arrested, R415,000 seized from group accused of trafficking 23 Somalians through Limpopo

Police at Modjadjiskloof, in the Mopani District in Limpopo have arrested a 28-year-old man for human trafficking, and two other men, aged 33 and 47, for money laundering. The police also arrested a group of 23 men, who are foreign nationals, for contravention of Immigration Act.

“These arrests were effected on Sunday, October 29, at Mooketsi outside Tzaneen along R81 Road,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said. “It is reported that the police received an alert from two taxi associations about a white minibus Toyota Quantum that was travelling along R81 Road from north to southern direction carrying 25 occupants.” Police in Limpopo have arrested three South African men, and seized R415,000 after a failed bid to traffic 23 Somalian nationals crammed in a Toyota Quantum vehicle. Photo: SAPS Upon arrival at the scene, Mashaba said the police found two South African men - the driver and his accomplice, a 28-year-old man.

They were with 23 Somalians, believed to have been trafficked into South Africa. While police were attending to the scene, a gold Volkswagen Golf suddenly stopped by, and the driver of the Toyota Quantum boarded into the VW Golf before it sped off from the scene, thus evading arrest. “The police discovered 64 cross border permits in the Toyota Quantum,” said Mashaba.

Later in the day, it is also alleged that two men aged 33 and 47 arrived at the Modjadjiskloof police station, driving a white Toyota Hilux double cab. Two men came to the police station in Limpopo, travelling in this Toyota Hilux, and allegedly demanded the released of a 28-year-old man arrested earlier for human trafficking. Photo: SAPS Police said the men demanded that the 28-year-old man released from the police cells. “The police became suspicious of the vehicle, and upon searching it, they discovered bank notes amounting R415,820 in cash hidden underneath the seat,” said Mashaba.

Money was found in the Toyota Hilux when two men came to demand the release of a man arrested for human trafficking. Photo: SAPS “The police sought departmental intervention from the department of home affairs and department of social development to process the cases of contravention of the Immigration Act which involves minor suspects.” Police are investigating cases of human trafficking, money laundering and contravention of Immigration Act. “The police have immediately activated a manhunt for the suspect responsible for human trafficking who fled the scene in the Volkswagen Golf,” said Mashaba.