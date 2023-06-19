LOOK: Two suspects arrested following brazen jewellery heist at East Rand Mall on Father’s Day

Durban - Eight armed men allegedly stormed a jewellery store in East Rand Mall on Father’s Day and made off with an undisclosed amount of goods.
Police said two of the suspects were arrested shortly after following a high-speed chase with police.
National police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo the eight suspects allegedly entered the jewellery shop and held up the employees at gunpoint before taking an undisclosed amount of jewellery from the shelves.
“As they were getting out of the mall, suspects fired shots randomly,” Masondo said.
“Mall security and police gave chase to the suspects as they sped off with getaway cars.”
Masondo said the high speed chase continued until Alexandra, where one of the getaway cars was cornered and one suspect was arrested.
“The suspect led the police to two houses in Alexandra, where the second suspect was arrested and three other getaway cars were recovered,” Masondo said.
“The suspects were found with two rifles, a pistol, ammunition, and explosives.”
Masondo said preliminary investigations revealed that one of the getaway cars, an Audi A4, was reported hijacked in Limpopo earlier this year.
“Police are still on the lookout for the six remaining suspects and the jewellery taken during the business robbery.”
The two suspects have been charged with business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of suspected hijacked vehicle.
Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact their nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone.
IOL