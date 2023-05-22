Pavilion Shopping Centre says no one injured after jewellery store robbery by gang of 10

Durban - An armed robbery took place at the Pavilion Shopping Centre on Sunday. Centre general manager Vicky Deppe told The Mercury the robbery took place at approximately 5.44pm.

Deppe said the centre’s security responded immediately to the scene and notified the South African Police Services (SAPS). “We can confirm no injuries were reported as a result of the incident,” she said. Deppe said the centre had been secured, and the incident was now the subject of a police investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Westville police were investigating a case of business robbery after a jewellery store at Pavilion Mall was robbed of jewellery worth an undisclosed amount of money. “At least 10 suspects stormed into a store just before six o’clock on Sunday and ordered the staff to the kitchen after showing them a gun,” he said. Netshiunda said the suspects smashed the glass counter and shelves to gain access to the jewellery.

In one of two videos circulating on social media of the robbery, several suspects are seen moving shelves while others throw items into a grey shopping trolley. A green shopping trolley is also seen at the entrance of the smoke-filled store with large dark-coloured ‘bags’ inside.

A man with a gun is also seen pacing back and forth in front of the store, standing guard, while his accomplices carry out the robbery. In another video, people are seen inspecting the broken glass display counters after the robbery.

In 2019, The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News, reported that a gang of armed suspects robbed Mayuri's Jewellers at the Pavilion Shopping Centre. According to the report, the robbers wore orange overalls similar to those worn by Durban Solid Waste workers.

In the report, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said one person was injured during the robbery when the group of men forced the gate open with a crowbar. ‘’They entered the shop and stole an undisclosed amount of jewellery. The men fled into the parking area and into an awaiting vehicle. A case of robbery was opened at Westville police station,’’ Zwane said. In 2016, The Mercury reported that five men with pistols and a rifle robbed a jewellery shop at the Pavilion Shopping Centre.