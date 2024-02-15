Loyiso Nkohla murder: Chulayo and Mdlungu's bail application set for March 4

In the latest development surrounding the murder of former Ses'khona People’s Movement leader, Loyiso Nkohla, one of the accused has abandoned their application. Accused one, Zukisa Tshabile, has chosen to abandon his bail application, while accused two and three, Mzubanzi Chulayo and Mziyanda Mdlungu, have expressed their intention to apply for bail.

According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, Chulayo and Mdlungu’s bail hearing is scheduled for March 4, 2024. Meanwhile, accused one's case has been postponed until March 28, 2024. Chulayo's arrest, following a manhunt last year, occurred during a court appearance in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape, on November 27. He was apprehended by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and subsequently appeared in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court before being transferred to Cape Town.

Similarly, Mdlungu faced the Athlone Magistrate’s Court and Tshabile did not appear alongside his co-accused last year. The arrest of Thobani Maxengana, who was alleged to be the mastermind behind Nkohla's murder, added another layer of complexity to the case. Maxengana was apprehended in Peddie, Eastern Cape, on November 16. However, his appearance in court the following day was marred by his sudden death in the holding cells. He reportedly from a heart attack.