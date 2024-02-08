Luxury cars and property seized as State guns for alleged gold mining kingpins

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has seized cars, homes and money from three foreign nationals and their wives, all of whom are linked to a high profile gold mining syndicate operating in Khutsong and Carletonville. The NPA this week secured another preservation order of more than R3 million to preserve properties belonging to the accused.

The NPA's Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Bethuel Ngobeni, Lerato Bathebeng, Poppy Mathongwane, Dumisani Moyo, Nhlanhla Leon Magwaca, Neo Susan Duba and Thabo Sechele allegedly acquired the cars and property through unlawful activities. Furthermore, the accused are from Zimbabwe and Mozambique and were found to have fake South African identity documents. "Before this order, the AFU managed to obtain three preservation orders last year. All four orders amount to a total of over R20m which are 55 vehicles, 10 properties in Khutshong and Carletonville, as well as R91,000 cash and valuable assets," she said.

The Pretoria Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority secured another preservation order of over R3 million in an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal mining in Khutsong and Carletonville. Picture: NPA Mahanjana said the NPA will now apply for forfeiture orders, and once granted, the properties will be sold at public auction and proceeds paid into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (Cara). The trial against the six and three others has been transferred to the Pretoria High Court and will get under way on July 24.