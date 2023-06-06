Pretoria – A man accused of pouring petrol on his girlfriend and setting her on fire, made his first appearance in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Eric Mavakalala, 55, allegedly set alight Lindiwe Zitha, 51, at her home in Mamelodi on Saturday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said Mavakalala is facing a charge of attempted murder. “The matter was postponed to June 12 for his criminal profile and possible bail application,” Mahanjana said. Gauteng police spokesperson Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed to IOL that a 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to Masondo, Zitha was rushed to the clinic with severe burn wounds. “Police in Gauteng will continue to prioritise cases of gender-based violence and crime committed against children,” he said. According to a report by Pretoria Rekord, Mavakalala was arrested the following day when he was found seeking help at a local clinic after suffering serious burns on his hands.

Family members of the burnt victim reportedly found him at the clinic and he ran to Mamelodi East police station where he handed himself over to the police. The victim is the sister of former Banyana Banyana player Khabo Zitha. In another matter, the police in Ohrigstad, Limpopo have launched a manhunt for perpetrators who allegedly attacked and murdered a prominent business woman and her family member at a hotel outside the small town.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the SAPS in Limpopo said the incident happened on Saturday after 1pm. “According to the information received, the police were alerted to an incident which suggested that there was trouble on the premises. On their arrival at the scene, they found two burnt bodies of white male and female inside two different houses,” said Ledwaba. The police said the hotel owner was aged 77 and her nephew was 73.