Man, 42, arrested in hide-out hours after killing Cape Town Constable

Durban - A 42-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a Grassy Park constable who was gunned down on Thursday night. According to Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, the 26-year-old constable and his partner were responding to information of an armed suspect in Blackbird Avenue in Grassy Park.

“It is alleged that during an altercation with the suspect, the member sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest, while his partner escaped the incident unharmed.” At the time of the shooting Provincial Police Commissioner of the Western Cape Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile bolstered operational policing in the area by deploying additional resources to hunt down the suspect. On Friday morning Traut said the effective and rapid deployment of resources to hunt down the suspect was successful.

“Anti-Gang Unit members arrested the suspect in Ravensmead at his hideout late on Thursday night. “The 9mm pistol he stole during the altercation with the SAPS members was found in his possession and confiscated. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being probed by the Hawks.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. On Thursday, a 30-year-old man who killed a police officer in 2019, in the Western Cape, was jailed for life. Mzuhleli Tshanda was sentenced for the murder of Constable Songezo Khethiwe.

