Man, 50, arrested for possession of nyaope, crystal meth and CAT

A 50-year-old Nigerian national, Emeka Moscow Ani was remanded in custody in Mpumalanga after he was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs. Ani appeared before the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Friday, after he was arrested for possession of an assortment of drugs valued at about R15,000.

His matter was postponed to August 4, when he will return to the same court. “Police report indicates that the Standerton and Ermelo K9 units reacted to information gathered by Standerton crime intelligence about a man suspected to be dealing in drugs on Thursday, July 27 at about 11.30am,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. Police seized a Hyundai Atos which was used by Emeka Moscow Ani who was arrested for allegedly using drugs. Photos: SAPS “According to information, the suspect was utilising a silver Hyundai Atos and was at the central business district in Standerton.”

Police seized a Hyundai Atos which was used by Emeka Moscow Ani who was arrested for allegedly using drugs. Photos: SAPS According to police, Ani was identified as a suspect. After a search he was found with about 99 sachets of substances suspected to be nyaope weighing about 72 grammes; two sachets of substances suspected to be crystal meth weighing about 14 grammes and seven sachets of substances suspected to be Methcathinone, also known as cat, weighing about 18 grammes. “The male suspect was arrested and the recovered substances as well as his vehicle were confiscated for further investigation. Police are working in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain his status in South Africa,” said Mohlala.