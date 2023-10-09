Daniel Wilfred Alberts, accused of shooting and killing two South African Police Service members in August 2023 during a chase in Kimberley, has been ordered by the Kimberley District Court to undergo a 30-day psychiatric evaluation. Alberts is currently facing various charges, including two counts for the murders of Constable Okaetse Mandindi, 35, and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo, 45.

In addition to his murder charges, he is also facing three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, as well as one count of theft. The police officers who were part of the Kimberley Flying Squad were following up on information about a hired car that was stolen and were en route from Bloemfontein when they came under attack on August 22 by the suspect. Alberts allegedly overpowered them and took hold of their R5 rifle, opening fire, killing the sergeant and constable. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien said a stolen vehicle was spotted in Kimberley. The law enforcement members gave chase and followed the stolen vehicle into the Transnet premises, where the suspect crashed the bakkie and further fled the scene on foot.