Man, aged 50, arrested in Free State for attempting to buy a rape docket

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on Monday facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice. The man is alleged to have offered a police sergeant a bribe in exchange for the release of a rape suspect.

Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the incident took place on Friday, February 16. “A 50-year-old suspect was arrested at about 15:25 in Sasolburg after he approached an investigating officer working on a case of a 31-year-old illegal foreign national who was arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman at knifepoint in Viljoensdrift. “The suspect allegedly offered the investigating officer a large sum of money so she could sell the docket in question to him and make it disappear,” Kareli said.

A police operation was immediately planned. “A calculated operation involving the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit and the Director of Public Prosecution was put in place and the suspect was arrested immediately after an arranged transaction. “The suspect will appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, February 19, 2024, to face charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice,” Kareli said.