Constable arrested for defeating the ends of justice after allegedly accepting bribe to help detainee escape

A Belhar police constable has found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice. The 26-year-old policeman arrested by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit on Monday was expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

“According to reports, a 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday, November 17 on a charge of fraud. Whilst in detention he was approached by the SAPS member who requested him to pay an amount of R1 000 in exchange to be assisted to escape. The suspect made arrangements and received the cash via e-wallet. “The constable then assisted the suspect to escape during the night as per their prior arrangement. The suspect, however, was re-arrested in the early hours of Saturday, November 18 when he blew the whistle on corruption,” said police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi. After thorough investigation, the case docket was submitted to the Department of Public Prosecution upon which a warrant of arrest was issued and executed on Monday, said Swartbooi.