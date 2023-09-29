Man allegedly dies by suicide in police station after being arrested for murder of two people

Police investigations are under way after a murder suspect allegedly committed suicide in the holding cells at the Thohoyandou police station in Limpopo. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the lifeless body of Richard Azwindini Mamali was found hanging in his cell at the police station on Thursday.

“The body of a 27-year-old Richard Azwindini Mamali was found hanging in his cell at about 5am. The suspect had earlier appeared before Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on two counts of murder,” said Ledwaba. Mamali was apprehended at his hideout in Mahwelereng, Mokopane under Waterberg District on Tuesday last week, after he allegedly stabbed and killed his 19-year-old girlfriend at Ha-Magidi village. The brutal murder happened on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at around 11pm, after Mamali met the teenage woman on the street.

“The deceased, Ridodzula Mudzanani, who is from Mbaleni village, reportedly shared two kids with the suspect (Mamali),” said Ledwaba. “It is also believed that the suspect was responsible for another brutal murder that occurred a week later in which the body of a man was discovered in the area. “At the time, the identity document of the 27-year-old wanted suspect was found next to the deceased, giving an impression that he is the dead (person). As investigations continued, it transpired that the deceased individual had his own identity document in the pockets,” according to police.

Subsequent to extensive investigations, it was revealed that the discovered body was not that of Mamali, and consequently police started tracing him until he was arrested at Mahwelereng. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered “a thorough investigation” to be conducted to determine the circumstances around Mamali’s death, and the related incidents. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Screengrab The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has attended the suicide scene, and is probing the incident.

