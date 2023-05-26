Man appears in court for allegedly assaulting female cop after offering her a lift

Pretoria – A Northern Cape man appeared briefly in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the alleged attempted kidnapping and sexual assault of a female police officer. Titus Motloung, 39, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a female police officer who was hiking from Richmond and heading to Bloemfontein in the Free State.

Regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said that on May 21 Motloung, who is an engineer and working in Cape Town, offered the officer a lift and along the way he allegedly attacked the officer. “She tried to alert passing motorists and one noticed her gestures, while the accused refused to let her out of his car. “Police started to set up a roadblock that was executed in the Free State, and when the accused realised there was a roadblock he rammed his car against the barricade and the car caught fire,” said Senokoatsane.

After the incident, Motloung was arrested and the officer was rescued by police. Motloung is expected back in court on May 30 for a bail application. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping, sexual assault and assault.