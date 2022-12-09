Man arrested with uncut diamonds and foreign currency in Northern Cape due in court

Durban - A man, who was arrested in the Northern Cape this week, with uncut diamonds and foreign currency is expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Northern Cape Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the man was arrested on Wednesday night by members of the Springbok Detectives, Springbok Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit, K9 Unit and High Way Patrol.

Dubbed Operation Vala Konke, Tawana said a team of detectives were busy with tracing operations of daily wanted suspects in Springbok just before midnight when they spotted a mini-bus with suspects at the Bergsig intersection. “They pulled over the mini-bus, and other suspects jumped out and ran into the bushes. “One suspect was apprehended inside the vehicle and found in possession of a bag containing uncut diamonds, unlicensed firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash which included foreign currencies.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, commended the team for their vigilance and resilience, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect. “She also indicated that the community will see and feel the police this festive season with increased boots on the ground.” On Friday morning, The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, is expected to update the country on measures in place to address the crime in the country ahead of the festive period.

