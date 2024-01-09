Man brutally killed after he allegedly broke into a house and stole a plasma TV

An unidentified man, believed to be in his 40s, was brutally murdered by community members in a Limpopo village for allegedly stealing a plasma television set, police said. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the theft and murder incidents happened in Makurung village, under the Lebowakgomo policing precinct, in the early hours of Monday – at around 3am.

“It is reported that two males and one female forcefully entered the house of a 48-year-old male with the intention to steal. The owner of the house was awakened by the footsteps that he heard inside the house, and he went to investigate what was happening,” said Ledwaba. “Unexpectedly, he saw three suspects who went out of the house in possession of a plasma television and he screamed for assistance.” Members of the community quickly mobilised and rushed to the premises.

Two of the intruders, a man and a woman managed to flee the scene on foot as the community members rushed in. “Their accomplice was caught and severely assaulted by the mob. Unfortunately, the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene afterwards. Police were informed about the incident and rushed to the scene,” said Ledwaba. “Upon their arrival, they found a lifeless body of the victim believed to be aged between 40 and 47, laying on the street with severe wounds.”

A murder case was opened, and a manhunt for the intruders was launched by the police. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the brutal killing of the man accused of theft. Hadebe sternly warned community members to avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS “We reiterate our call to community members to resist the temptation of taking the law into their own hands, but rather report any suspicious criminal element to the police,” she said. Anyone with information that can assist with their apprehension is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, their nearest police station or My SAPS App. In September, IOL reported that a mob justice attack had resulted in the death of one person and the torching of two vehicles.