Mob justice in Limpopo leaves one dead, two vehicles torched

A mob justice attack in Limpopo has resulted in the death of one person and the torching of two vehicles. The incident took place on Tuesday in Mafefe-Maredi Village in Malipisdrift, near Lebowakgomo, when a mob took the law into their own hands.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the attack came after a group of suspects travelling in two motor vehicles allegedly robbed a local shop in the nearby village of Ga-Mampa and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, cigarettes, groceries, and a plasma TV. "According to the information, the mob spotted one of the vehicles, a Corsa light delivery vehicle, and cornered the suspects, who abandoned their vehicle and ran towards the mountainside. One suspect was caught and hacked to death with a sharp object. The vehicle was also set alight. "The raging mob continued looking for the suspects driving in a Nissan Almera. They eventually spotted the vehicle, and the occupants managed to escape, but their vehicle was torched as well.

“Upon arrival, police found that the crowd had already dispersed and that the 35-year-old deceased had sustained multiple injuries. Police have opened a case of business robbery, murder, and two counts of malicious damage to property," Ledwaba said. The identity of the deceased will be revealed in due course, police said. The Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the mob justice attack.