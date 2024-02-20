Man in court for allegedly stabbing his older brother to death after drinking spree

A man, believed to be under 30, is expected to appear in the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court, in Limpopo on Tuesday, after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing his older brother to death. The murder happened in Normandy village on Sunday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the brothers returned home from the local liquor outlet at about 1am,” Ledwaba said. “A fight broke out between the two, and the suspect (younger brother) allegedly took out a knife and stabbed his brother.” The 48-year-old victim was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police in Limpopo arrested a man at Normandy village after he allegedly stabbed his elder brother, aged 48. File Picture Police opened a case of murder and the alleged killer was arrested at his residence. In December, IOL reported that a 28-year-old man was arrested for the attempted murder of his younger brother at Tshikota location in the Vhembe District, in Limpopo. “The victim, who is the younger brother of the suspect, alleged that he arrived at home from the tavern, and the two got into a heated argument. The 28-year-old man allegedly poured (hot) water on the victim,” Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said at the time.